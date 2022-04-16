Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will clash for the second time when they headline tonight’s UFC Fight Night.

Six years ago, Luque (21-7-1) knocked out Muhammad (20-3, 1 No Contest) within 90 seconds, though both men are much improved fighters now.

Luque went on to win 10 of his 12 subsequent bouts, and the Brazilian enters this rematch with four wins and four stoppages in a row. Meanwhile, American Muhammad has won his last six – a No Contest against Leon Edwards aside – with decision victories in his last four outings.

The 33-year-old, ranked sixth at welterweight, will look to leapfrog No 5 Luque here and avenge his defeat by the Brazilian.

Here’s all you need to know.

What time does it start?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday 16 April, with the main card following at 1.30am BST (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET) on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Muhammad controlled Stephen Thompson last time out (Zuffa LLC)

Luque: 8/1

Muhammad: 5/4

Full card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan (women’s bantamweight)

Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie (featherweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Prelims

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom (bantamweight)