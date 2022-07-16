This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by what should be an intriguing contest between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, with both men seeking to stay in the featherweight title picture.

Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) last fought in September, when his second shot at gold ended in defeat – just like his first – as the American was outpointed by Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) has not yet challenged for the title, but the Mexican showed potential in a valiant points loss to former champion Max Holloway in November. The dynamic striker has even said the UFC has guaranteed him a title shot if he beats Ortega this Saturday.

Jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega likely needs a couple more wins if he is to challenge for the belt again, having lost to Holloway before his defeat by Volkanovski, meaning Saturday’s main event is an important bout for the Californian.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 16 July at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

The prelims will start at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (Getty Images)

Odds

Ortega – 4/7

Rodriguez – 5/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote (women’s strawweight)