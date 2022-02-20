Jamahal Hill scored a stunning first-round knockout of Johnny Walker in the first round of the pair’s UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday, freezing his fellow light heavyweight with a right hand in Las Vegas.

Midway through the opening frame, American Hill slipped a jab from his opponent and landed an overhand right to the top of Walker’s head, which caused the Brazilian to fall backwards and onto the canvas in dramatic fashion – his head hitting the fence on the way down.

Hill (10-1, 1 No Contest) lived up to his “Sweet Dreams” nickname with the finish, which marked the 30-year-old’s second straight first-round stoppage win.

While the result should mean 12th-ranked Hill climbs into the top 10 at 205lbs, it saw the flamboyant Walker (18-7) slip to a fourth loss in his last five fights.

Walker, 29, had endeared himself to fans and marked himself out as a potential future champion by winning his first three UFC bouts with first-round knockouts, but the Brazilian now faces an uncertain future in the promotion.

Full results

Kyle Daukaus (right) submitted Jamie Pickett on the buzzer at the end of the first round (Zuffa LLC)

Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via first-round KO (punch, 2:55)

Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett via first-round submission (D’Arce choke, 4:59)

Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta via second-round TKO (strikes, 1:58)

Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez via first-round TKO (strikes, 4:24)

Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark via first-round submission (armbar, 3:44)

Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl via second-round TKO (strikes, 2:01)

Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader via third-round TKO (strikes, 3:33)