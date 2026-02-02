UFC schedule: Every fight announced for 2026
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled in the rest of 2025
Another year of UFC action is under way, with several title fights and fan-friendly match-ups already in the books and on the calendar.
The UFC’s year kicked off on 24 January, as Paddy Pimblett fought for gold for the first time, but hopes of a Liverpudlian title win collapsed as he was thoroughly beaten up by Justin Gaethje, who claimed the interim lightweight belt on points. Next for Gaethje is surely a unification fight with superstar Ilia Topuria.
Just seven days after that bout, Alexander Volkanovski fended off Diego Lopes for the second time, outpointing the Brazilian again to retain the featherweight strap and extend his second reign as champ.
And early March will bring a different kind of title bout, as Max Holloway defends the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt against Charles Oliveira, in a long-awaited rematch between two icons of MMA.
Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2026, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 7 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Mario Bautista vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)
Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi (flyweight)
Ryan Spann vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Jean Matsumoto vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Uran Satybaldiev vs Julius Walker (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Bruna Brasil vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)
Said Nurmagomedov vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)
Wang Cong vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)
Muin Gafurov vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)
Klaudia Sygula vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 21 February – UFC Fight Night – Toyota Center, Houston, US
Main card
Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Serghei Spivac vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
Dan Ige vs Melquizael Costa (featherweight)
Zach Reese vs Michel Pereira (middleweight)
Prelims
Jacobe Smith vs Seokhyeon Ko (welterweight)
Jordan Leavitt vs Yadier del Valle (featherweight)
Ode Osbourne vs Alibi Idiris (flyweight)
Chidi Njokuani vs Carlos Leal (welterweight)
Julianna Miller vs Carli Judice (women’s bantamweight)
Austin Vanderford vs Jean Paul Lebosnoyani (welterweight)
Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)
Alden Coria vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)
Saturday 28 February – UFC Fight Night – Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
Brandon Moreno vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
Edgar Chairez vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Marlon Vera vs David Martinez (bantamweight)
Imanol Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)
Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green (lightweight)
Santiago Luna vs Angel Pacheco (bantamweight)
Ryan Gandra vs Jose Daniel Medina (middleweight)
Macy Chiasson vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)
Damian Pinas vs Wes Schultz (middleweight)
Cristian Quinonez vs Kris Moutinho (bantamweight)
Sofia Montenegro vs Ernesta Kareckaite (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 7 March – UFC 326 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Max Holloway (C) vs Charles Oliveira 2 (“Baddest Motherf****r” title)
TBA vs TBA
Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)
Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr (bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt vs Long Xiao (bantamweight)
Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (flyweight)
Donte Johnson vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)
JooSang Yoo vs Gaston Bolanos (featherweight)
Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
Saturday 14 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Josh Emmett vs Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)
Ion Cutelaba vs Oumar Sy (light-heavyweight)
Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)
Bruno Silva vs Lone’er Kavanagh (flyweight)
Rinya Nakamura vs Luan Lacerda (bantamweight)
Marwan Rahiki vs Harry Hardwick (featherweight)
Saturday 21 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK
Saturday 28 March – UFC Fight Night – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, US
Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber 2 (women’s flyweight)
