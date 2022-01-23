The UFC has announced a partnership deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s footwear brand Project Rock.

The multi-year agreement will see all UFC athletes and their coaching teams sport Project Rock footwear throughout fight weeks – all the way up to the moment they make their walk to the Octagon on fight night.

Athletes will receive Project Rock training shoes and slides, the likes of which were first on display in the UFC during Saturday night’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim.

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” Johnson said.

“Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, ‘mana’ and the deep desire to establish their dominance and legacy. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC.

“Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in UFC. They are the hardest workers in the room. They are the ones who walk the walk. They are champions.“

Co-branded Project Rock X UFC footwear will also be available for fans to buy later this year.