UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Tsarukyan vs Gamrot online and on TV tonight
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Tonight’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by two athletes that the average fan may not be familiar with, but who are expected to produce a thrilling contest.
No 11 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan takes on 12th-ranked Mateusz Gamrot in a meeting of rising contenders on impressive streaks.
Tsarukyan (18-2) has won five fights in a row, with knockout in his last two – most recently stopping Joel Alvarez in February.
Meanwhile, Gamrot (20-1, 1 No Contest) is on a three-fight win streak and has stoppages in all of those bouts, with the most recent result coming against Diego Ferreira at the end of last year.
Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s UFC Fight Night.
When is it?
The event takes place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas on Saturday 25 June.
The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Tsarukyan – 4/11
Gamrot – 15/8
Full card
Main card
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)
Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)
Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)
Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)
Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)
Prelims
Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown (featherweight)
Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)
JP Buys vs Cody Durden (flyweight)
Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)
