The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

UFC Fight Night time: When does Tsarukyan vs Gamrot start in the UK and US this weekend?

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:18
Comments
UFC star Kevin Holland submits 'troll' in sparring session

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by two athletes that the average fan may not be familiar with, but who are expected to produce a thrilling contest.

No 11 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan takes on 12th-ranked Mateusz Gamrot in a meeting of rising contenders on impressive streaks.

Tsarukyan (18-2) has won five fights in a row, with knockout in his last two – most recently stopping Joel Alvarez in February.

Meanwhile, Gamrot (20-1, 1 No Contest) is on a three-fight win streak and has stoppages in all of those bouts, with the most recent result coming against Diego Ferreira at the end of last year.

Here’s all you need to know about this week’s UFC Fight Night.

Recommended

When is it?

The event takes place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas on Saturday 25 June.

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Rising UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan

(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Odds

Tsarukyan – 4/11

Gamrot – 15/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

JP Buys vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Recommended

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in