Marlon Vera and Rob Font will face off this weekend in a clash of UFC bantamweight contenders.

Vera is ranked eighth in the division, while Font is at No 5, though it is the lower-ranked fighter who carries a win streak into this UFC Fight Night main event.

“Chito” Vera (18-7-1) has won his last two bouts, knocking out former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar last time out – snatching victory from the jaws of defeat late in the fight.

Font (19-5), meanwhile, was on a four-fight winning run before he was outpointed by ex-featherweight title holder Jose Aldo in his most recent contest. Aldo was also the last man to beat Vera.

Here’s all you need to know about this week’s UFC Fight Night card.

When is it?

The event will take place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas this Saturday.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET) on Saturday 30 April, with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 1 May.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Vera – 11/10

Font – 4/6

Via Betfair.

Full card

Rob Font (left) was outpointed by Jose Aldo in his most recent fight (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Rob Font vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Prelims

Daniel Lacerda vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Gabriel Green vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young (women’s flyweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)