A heavyweight match-up will headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, as Alexander Volkov goes up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Veteran Volkov (34-10) is looking to rebound from his loss to Tom Aspinall in March, when the Russian was submitted in the first round in London.

Rozenstruik (12-3), meanwhile, is also out to avenge a defeat, having been outpointed by Curtis Blaydes last time out as he suffered his third loss in his last five bouts.

Volkov and Rozenstruik’s recent results have seen the pair drop to seventh and eighth in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings, so each man will be keen to begin a surge back up the division here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 4 June at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Getty Images)

Volkov – 4/7

Rozenstruik – 5/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho (women’s flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov (light heavyweight)

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva (lightweight)

Daniel Argueta vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev (flyweight)

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis (lightweight)

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Jeffrey Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Pinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis (welterweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)