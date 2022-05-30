Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will both bid to get back in the win column this weekend as the heavyweights go head to head in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Volkov (34-10) was submitted in the first round by home favourite Tom Aspinall in London this March, while Rozenstruik (12-3) lost a decision to Curtis Blaydes in his most recent bout.

Russian Volkov’s chances of fighting for UFC gold seem to be diminishing, but the veteran is still only 33 – not especially old for a heavyweight. Rozenstruik, meanwhile, was running through opponents before enduring mixed fortunes across his last five fights, three of which he has lost.

Volkov and Rozenstruik’s recent results have seen the pair drop to seventh and eighth in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings, so each man will be keen to begin a surge back up the division here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 4 June at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Getty Images)

Volkov – 4/7

Rozenstruik – 5/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho (women’s flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov (light heavyweight)

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva (lightweight)

TBD vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev (flyweight)

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis (lightweight)

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Jeffrey Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Pinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis (welterweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)