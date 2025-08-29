Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title in a much-anticipated showdown with Zhang Weili in November, as the pair clash in the co-main event of UFC 322.

Shevchenko will aim to extend her second reign atop the 125lb division when she faces Zhang, who currently holds the strawweight belt but will relinquish it before UFC 322, which takes place on 15 November.

In fact, the Chinese star’s title will officially become vacant when the co-main event of UFC 321 begins on 25 October; in that bout, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will fight to crown Zhang’s successor.

Then, a few weeks later, Zhang will face Shevchenko at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Islam Makhachev challenges welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event.

Zhang, 36, will enter UFC 322 on a six-fight win streak, having last fought in February, when she retained the strawweight belt with a decision victory over Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang first held the strawweight title from 2019 until 2020, dethroning Jessica Andrade before retaining the gold in an all-time great fight with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She then lost the belt in 2021 with a shock knockout by another ex-champion, Rose Namajunas, who narrowly outpointed Zhang in their rematch that year.

open image in gallery Zhang Weili (right) during her all-time great fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Since then, however, “Magnum” has gone unbeaten, stopping Jedrzejczyk in their rematch with an iconic spinning back fist, submitting Carla Esparza to regain the title in 2022, then outpointing Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Suarez.

Shevchenko is also a UFC great, holding five wins over former champions – Jedrzejczyk, Andrade, Holly Holm, Julianna Pena and Alexa Grasso.

The Kyrgyz, 37, first held the flyweight title from 2018 until 2023, when she suffered a surprising submission loss to Grasso. The pair drew in their rematch, before Shevchenko regained the gold with a decision win in their trilogy fight in 2024.

open image in gallery Valentina Shevchenko (right) is known for her striking but is a strong grappler, too ( Getty Images )

“Bullet” then retained the title with a decision win over Manon Fiorot in her most-recent fight, in May.

Also announced for UFC 322 was a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and British former champion Leon Edwards.