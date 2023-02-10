Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AT&T Stadium, the home of NFL franchise the Dallas Cowboys, could reportedly host Conor McGregor’s comeback UFC fight later this year.

McGregor is set to coach opposite Michael Chandler on the television show The Ultimate Fighter, before taking on the American in the Octagon at an as-yet-unknown date.

The weight class for the fight is also up in the air, with lightweight and welterweight both possible, while a venue for the bout is yet to be confirmed, too.

“[People] are asking me where it is,” UFC president Dana White told Fanatics View. “I said, ‘We don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out.’

“To go to Dallas Texas Stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year and they’re coaching it, and it’s the first time it’s on ESPN the network; it was on ESPN+, [so this] will make the fight even bigger than it would already be.”

The AT&T stadium is in fact located in Arlington, just west of Dallas.

“Dallas Texas Stadium is a possibility,” White continued. “Let’s just say this: They’re in the running. They’re in the running for the fight.”

When asked about other potential locations for the fight, which is set to be the biggest UFC bout of the year, the American listed New York City, Las Vegas and London.

“When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you gotta look at Madison Square Garden,” White said. “Obviously Vegas, which... we could do the stadium there or do T-Mobile [Arena]. You could also do a massive stadium in London.”

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is home to NFL franchise the Raiders.

The UFC recently looked into the possibility of a staging UFC 286 at a London stadium but instead settled for the O2 Arena on 18 March. The venue staged two Fight Night events last year and has held numerous UFC cards over the years.