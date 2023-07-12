Mark Zuckerberg trains with UFC champions amid rumours of Elon Musk fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg showed off an impressive physique on Tuesday while training with two UFC champions, amid rumours that the Meta CEO will fight Twitter boss Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg, 39, and Musk, 52, went back and forth on social media recently, agreeing to fight one another in a cage, with UFC president Dana White and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn among those to express an interest in making the contest.

They are not the only personalities from the world of fighting who are keen to get involved, however. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski were pictured with Zuckerberg at a fight gym on Tuesday (11 July), three days after Volkanovski retained his title in Las Vegas.

Nigerian-New Zealander Adesanya was present at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (8 July) to watch his Australian teammate retain the featherweight belt, as Volkanovski beat Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 main event.

“No fugazi [fake] with Mark,” Adesanya wrote in the caption to the photo with Zuckerberg and Volkanovski. “This is serious business!!”

Zuckerberg commented: “It’s an honor to train with you guys!”

Zuckerberg is a keen fan of mixed martial arts and has sparred with Volkanovski before, and the American recently won multiple medals at a jiu-jitsu competition. Meanwhile, Musk – who runs Twitter as well as Tesla and SpaceX – has some experience in jiu-jitsu.

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently offered to train Musk for a potential fight with Zuckerberg, rumours of which have coincided with the launch of Threads, a new Meta app that is designed to rival Twitter.