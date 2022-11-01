Breaking GB awarded £135,000 by UK Sport to support Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s first batch of Olympic breakdancing hopefuls will be boosted by £135,000 of funding in their bid to qualify for Paris 2024.

UK Sport announced the award on Tuesday, marking the first formal support for the sport since its incorporation into the Olympic programme in December 2020.

A squad of around seven leading breakers have been identified as prospects to qualify for the Games, and will be backed by the sport’s new governing body, Breaking GB.

Breaking GB president Oliver ‘Hooch’ Whittle said: “We’re stoked with the award of the UK Sport investment fund, to support our gifted B-Girls & B-Boys in their preparation towards Paris 2024.

“This is just the beginning of a journey of development and growth for our sport. The fact that Breaking will be taking its place alongside the other freestyle sports on the Place de la Concorde at the Olympic Games will be one of the most iconic moments in our history and will showcase Breaking at the very highest level to the world.”

The announcement comes as preparations are under way for the European Breaking Championships, which will be held in Manchester this weekend.