Breaking GB awarded £135,000 by UK Sport to support Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls

The announcement marks the first formal funding for the sport since its incorporation into the Olympic programme in December 2020

Mark Staniforth
Tuesday 01 November 2022 10:11
Comments
Britain’s first batch of Olympic breakdancing hopefuls will be boosted by £135,000 of funding in their bid to qualify for Paris 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Britain's first batch of Olympic breakdancing hopefuls will be boosted by £135,000 of funding in their bid to qualify for Paris 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Britain’s first batch of Olympic breakdancing hopefuls will be boosted by £135,000 of funding in their bid to qualify for Paris 2024.

UK Sport announced the award on Tuesday, marking the first formal support for the sport since its incorporation into the Olympic programme in December 2020.

A squad of around seven leading breakers have been identified as prospects to qualify for the Games, and will be backed by the sport’s new governing body, Breaking GB.

Breaking GB president Oliver ‘Hooch’ Whittle said: “We’re stoked with the award of the UK Sport investment fund, to support our gifted B-Girls & B-Boys in their preparation towards Paris 2024.

“This is just the beginning of a journey of development and growth for our sport. The fact that Breaking will be taking its place alongside the other freestyle sports on the Place de la Concorde at the Olympic Games will be one of the most iconic moments in our history and will showcase Breaking at the very highest level to the world.”

The announcement comes as preparations are under way for the European Breaking Championships, which will be held in Manchester this weekend.

