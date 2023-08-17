Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control have appealed against the decision to lift Conor Benn’s provisional suspension for two failed drugs tests.

Benn’s career was thrown into turmoil last October after he twice tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to a bout against Chris Eubank Jr that was subsequently shelved in fight week.

He was formally charged by UKAD in April but announced last month he had been cleared after the independent National Anti-Doping Panel ruled in his favour following a hearing into the matter.

However, while Benn remains free to resume his boxing career, the saga is not over as UKAD and the BBBofC have both activated their right to appeal against the NADP’s decision within a 21-day window.

A UKAD statement said: “UK Anti-Doping can confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of a decision handed down by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel regarding anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Conor Benn.

“As confirmed previously in UKAD’s statement on 28 July 2023, Mr Benn is no longer subject to a provisional suspension. The appeal process will now be followed in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping rules.”

Benn’s positive tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for the WBC, which cleared the boxer of any wrongdoing in February, pointing to an “elevated consumption of eggs” for the findings.

Benn himself insisted eggs were never blamed in a 270-page report he sent the WBC, but he has repeatedly stressed his innocence, having faced a two-year ban.

He reacted with dismay to Thursday’s announcement, writing on Twitter: “I’m disappointed at the news of an appeal being made, having already been cleared by both the WBC and National Anti-Doping Panel to continue my career without any restriction.

“As I have said before, I am innocent. Nothing has changed and I remain confident in my position.”

Benn relinquished his BBBofC licence after his bout against Eubank was scrapped and criticised the governing body’s handling of his case.

The BBBofC said in a statement: “The British Boxing Board of Control Limited can confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of the decision of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Benn.

“The BBBofC has an independent right to appeal the decision and, as the governing body for professional boxing in the United Kingdom and having due regard to its role and responsibilities, has elected to do so. The BBBoC can also confirm that UKAD has also appealed.”