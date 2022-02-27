Vladimir Putin suspended as honorary president by world judo body over Ukraine invasion
The Russian president, 69, has a blackbelt in judo, with the IJF cancelling the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia last week
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday, because of his invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin.
A judo blackbelt, the 69-year-old is a keen practitioner of the discipline and has co-authored a book titled “Judo: History, Theory, Practice”.
“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.
The IJF on Friday said it had cancelled a May 20-22 event in Russia.
“The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia,” IJF President Marius Vizer said.
Reuters
