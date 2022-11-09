Jump to content

Ulster sign South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff on a three-year deal

The 30-year-old will join the United Rugby Championship province after next year’s World Cup in France.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 13:43
South Africa’s World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff has signed for Ulster (Steve Haag/PA Images).
Ulster have confirmed the signing of South African World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff.

Kitshoff has agreed a three-year deal and he will join the United Rugby Championship province after next year’s World Cup in France.

The 30-year-old helped South Africa win the World Cup three years ago when they defeated England in the final.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front-row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season.”

