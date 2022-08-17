Raducanu grateful and Musk teases United fans – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.
Football
Elon Musk got Manchester United’s fans’ hopes up.
A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow.
Arsenal marked Thierry Henry’s 45th birthday.
New beginnings for Lucy Bronze.
Peter Crouch was slayed by a dragon.
Patrice Evra and family visited Disneyland Paris.
Barcelona remembered.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu was grateful to play Serena.
Coco Gauff shared an injury update.
Boxing
AJ was ready.
Joe Joyce bumped into Deontay Wilder.
The hard work continued for GGG.
Cricket
What a catch!
Everything in moderation for KP.
Virat Kohli worked up a sweat.
Rugby Union
England turned the clock back.
Formula One
Charles Leclerc was working on his winking game.
Not a bad set up.
