The sporting weekend in pictures
There was no shortage of drama.
Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.
United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.