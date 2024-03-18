Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

There was no shortage of drama.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 March 2024 05:00
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (centre) and team-mates Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire (left) celebrate after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.

United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

