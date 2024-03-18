The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.

United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.