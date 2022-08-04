Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

Major League Baseball will return to London in 2023, it has been confirmed.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series at London Stadium on 24-25 June 2023, the league revealed on Thursday.

The 2023 London Series will mark a return to the baseball-configured home of West Ham following the inaugural series back in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, the first time regular season games had ever been played in Europe.

Both teams have previously played regular season games on the international stage. In 2000 the Cubs traveled to Tokyo to open the season with two games against the New York Mets and in 2003, played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in Puerto Rico. In 2019 the Cardinals took on the Cincinnati Reds in a two-game series in Monterrey.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience,” said William DeWitt Jr, Cardinals chairman and CEO. “I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” said Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts. “We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

St. Louis Cardinals will play Chicago Cubs in the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023 on June 24 – 25 at London Stadium. For ticket and event updates, register at mlb.com/londonseries