Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dodgers TV host suffers seven broken bones going down park slide live on air

‘I’ve never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today,’ fellow broadcaster says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 18 August 2022 20:22
Comments

Related video: MLB 8/18 Preview: Dodgers Vs. Brewers

Dodgers TV host David Vassegh suffered seven broken bones after going down a park slide live on air.

The baseball broadcaster hurtled down Bernie’s Slide at American Family Field before the game between the LA Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mr Vassegh had supposedly discussed going down the slide for several days ahead of the game. He ended up with a fractured wrist and six broken ribs, according to CBS News.

During Wednesday night’s game, SportsNet LA Dodger host Joe Davis said: “I’ve never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today.”

Video from the ride down the slide shows Mr Vassegh repeatedly shouting “holy crap!” as he flies down, finally colliding with a wall at the bottom and beginning to curl up in pain.

Recommended

MLB.com noted it was Mr Vassegh’s second ride down Bernie’s slide. The incident prompted roars of laughter from Mr Davis and fellow broadcast Nomar Garciaparra.

“Hi, guys!” Mr Vassegh said as he appeared on the field later with his wrist in a cast, thanking Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger as well as the Dodgers staff for helping him before he could get to a hospital.

He later said his “skinny fat body can’t handle it,” according to CBS.

The Dodgers players and social media team made light of the incident on their accounts. Mr Vassegh also tweeted about the mishap.

T-shirts of Mr Vassegh and his wrist cast were quickly available.

Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes told Mr Vassegh that the team “rallied for you” after their 2-1 win.

Recommended

The Dodgers hope to end the series against the Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in