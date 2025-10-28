Best online sportsbooks in the USA in October 2025

Sports betting in the US has seen remarkable growth in recent years and bettors across America face the difficult task of finding the best online sportsbooks in their state.

Over 30 US states now offer legalized gambling in some form, and many states have multiple online sportsbooks operating in their territory.

Reuters reports that the US sports betting market could be worth $39bn by 2030, as more states open up and more sportsbooks go live.

At The Independent, we have our fingers on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments in online betting in America, spending hours researching and testing some of the best sportsbooks in the US.

Below, bettors will find our recommendations for the top sportsbooks in their states for 2025.

All sportsbooks mentioned in this article are legal and regulated, and readers can find additional details on welcome bonuses (which can vary depending on your state), loyalty programs, our evaluation criteria and what you should consider before signing up to your chosen site.

Best Sportsbooks Online USA - October 2025

Rank Sportsbook Best For Legal States 1 FanDuel Same Game Parlays AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY 2 Fanatics Cashback AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY 3 DraftKings DFS AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

Top US Sportsbooks Ranked and Reviewed

Below, we’ve unpacked our picks for the best sportsbooks. We’ve included details on welcome bonuses, unique features, key terms, state availability and more.

#1 FanDuel Sportsbook

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if the Wager Wins

Best For: Same game parlays

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

FanDuel was among the first operators to launch an online sportsbook when legislation changed in 2018, capitalizing on the popularity they’d gained from DFS to launch the FanDuel sportsbook, which is now legal in 24 states.

FanDuel is now one of the leading sportsbooks in the US, establishing close commercial ties with the likes of the NFL, MLB and NBA, as well as individual teams, such as Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and baseball juggernaut the New York Yankees.

In terms of its sportsbook offering, FanDuel provides a polished user experience, particularly on the app, which has been downloaded nearly two million times on iOS, with users scoring it 4.9 out of 5. Android bettors give it a very respectable 4.6 out of 5.

FanDuel has earned its reputation as one of America's smoothest online sportsbook experiences, offering odds on 20-plus sports on a platform with an intuitive interface.

open image in gallery FanDuel’s stat packs help bettors make informed decisions ( FanDuel )

Live betting is a particular strength of FanDuel, featuring easy-to-navigate menus that display the latest odds, live statistics and game overviews. Bettors can also place live same-game parlays (SGP) with the original sportsbook when it comes to SGPs.

It’s widely acknowledged that FanDuel offers the best odds on its SGPs, which are available on a wide variety of sports and carry a below-average minimum wager amount.

We are big fans of the clever one-wallet system that ties together sports betting, horse racing and daily fantasy sports, delivering a hassle-free system to manage funds across different products. Setting a preferred withdrawal method also helps speed up payouts when you're ready to collect.

Flexibility extends to features like the cash-out option, which allows you to settle bets early at the tap of a button.

Any issues we have with FanDuel – such as the lack of a rewards program for sportsbook users – are minor and don’t detract from what is, in our opinion, the top US sportsbook.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class mobile experience ✗ More promos for existing customers ✓ Great for SGPs ✗ No sportsbook rewards program ✓ Fast withdrawals for a variety of payment platforms

·

#2 Fanatics Sportsbook

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash

Best For: Cashback

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

Fanatics Sportsbook is the betting branch of Fanatics, a brand better known for sports merchandise and collectibles than sports betting before 2023. Since launching their mobile-only sportsbook, Fanatics has quickly expanded with the acquisition of PointsBet in 2024, expediting that growth.

Fanatics’ key strength lies in its cashback offerings, where users can earn up to 10 per cent FanCash with each bet. However, you’ll need to be backing a lot of long shots to be regularly earning 10 per cent with that figure decreasing depending on the odds of your sportsbook selection.

Fan Cash is awarded no matter the outcome of your bet though and regular bettors will find FanCash quickly adds up. It can then be redeemed for use as bonus bets, profit boosts, or it could go towards your next NFL jersey purchase from the Fanatics retail site.

Other perks we appreciate include regular price boosts on a range of sports, the fair play NFL promo and the ability to live-stream NFL games, depending on your location.

open image in gallery Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play promo protects NFL bettors if the player they’ve backed gets injured ( Fanatics )

Market selection at Fanatics encompasses all the essentials across major sports, with a particular focus on player props, where Fanatics appear to provide more betting options than most sportsbooks.

While banking options lean toward e-wallets and online banking, Fanatics distinguishes itself through withdrawal speed rather than variety, with PayPal users receiving funds instantly.

Overall, the company’s sportsbook provides a solid betting experience for users – though only on mobile – with the cashback system a particular highlight.

The range of offers for existing customers and customer support options are areas that are in need of improvement, but if they can get those right, Fanatics will continue to grow as a sportsbook.

Pros Cons ✓ Unique FanCash rewards system gives cash back on every bet ✗ Small range of offers compared to competitors ✓ Sportsbook tailor-made for mobile bettors ✗ No desktop version available ✓ Merchandise redemption integration ✗ Room for improvement with customer service

·

#3 DraftKings Sportsbook

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your first bet wins

Best For: Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

DraftKings was originally launched in 2012 as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) service, going head-to-head with FanDuel, and like its eternal rival, DraftKings has since branched out into the world of sports betting.

DraftKings is now one of the best-known online sportsbooks in the US and is one of the most widely available in the country, operating in 25 states and Washington D.C.

DFS remains one of DraftKings’ key strengths, with big-money contests and regular promotions available for fantasy players all under one roof, with users only needing one account to switch between DFS, the sportsbook and horse racing sections.

open image in gallery Draftkings have ongoing promos on all major US sports ( Draftkings )

Once you’ve switched to the sportsbook, bettors will find a pretty extensive list of markets, though DraftKings do have a reputation for providing worse odds than some of its rival sportsbooks.

The occasionally uncompetitive odds are the biggest drawback with a sportsbook that provides another excellent interface on both desktop and mobile, with the app performing well on both iOS and Android devices.

We also thought the Dynasty Rewards program was a nice touch with any loyalty bonus built up through betting eligible to be spent on a wide range of awards, including bonus bets and experiences.

DraftKings also provides some useful tools to help bettors track wagers and have the largest range of banking options among US sportsbooks.

Pros Cons ✓ Solid rewards program ✗ Odds not as competitive as rivals on certain sports ✓ Small minimum bet amount ✗ The loyalty program is limited ✓ Excellent mobile app

How We Select The Best Sportsbooks

We have a checklist to help us determine which are the best online sportsbooks. Below, we have listed the main criteria and what we consider when evaluating online sportsbooks:

Licensing and regulation (state-by-state)

In order to qualify for a recommendation, a sportsbook must be fully licensed and regulated to operate in a given state.

User experience and design

We only recommend sportsbooks that provide a great overall user experience, with designs that offer a pleasing user interface, focusing on easy navigation when accessing different areas of an online sportsbook.

Competitive odds

Our recommended sportsbooks all offer competitive odds across a range of sports, from all your major sports, such as NBA, NFL and MLB, through to more niche events.

Promotions and bonuses

In addition to welcome offers, we look at what sportsbooks have to offer existing customers, such as loyalty programs or regular bet boosts.

Banking options

The best online sportsbooks will offer a wide variety of banking methods, many of which should offer fast or instant withdrawals.

Customer service

Top sportsbooks offer a range of customer service options for their users, including live chat, phone lines and email.

Sportsbook app performance

In order to operate as one of the best online sportsbooks, betting platforms need a dedicated mobile app that performs well on iOS and Android devices.

Responsible gaming

The top US sportsbook will provide tools to help bettors stay in control when gambling. Deposit limits, exclusion options and information to contact gambling addiction charities should come as standard.

What to Look for in U.S. Online Sportsbooks

We’ve already covered a number of factors bettors should consider when assessing an online sportsbook in our list of ranking criteria, but here are a few more points you may want to consider:

Integration: An online sportsbook is often just one branch of a gambling operation and the best betting platforms make it easy to switch between the sportsbook, horse racing or online casino pages under the same login. Having one wallet that works with each section is an added bonus.

An online sportsbook is often just one branch of a gambling operation and the best betting platforms make it easy to switch between the sportsbook, horse racing or online casino pages under the same login. Having one wallet that works with each section is an added bonus. Prop bet depth: Prop bets and same game parlays are a big part of modern betting. Having a sportsbook that provides you with the lines you want to build that perfect SGP is a key consideration, so check to see how many prop markets are available.

Prop bets and same game parlays are a big part of modern betting. Having a sportsbook that provides you with the lines you want to build that perfect SGP is a key consideration, so check to see how many prop markets are available. Cashout: Most sportsbook now have a cashout option, but how fair are the terms of the cashout offer? Some sportsbooks are more generous than others, while some only offer cashout on specific sports and markets.

Most sportsbook now have a cashout option, but how fair are the terms of the cashout offer? Some sportsbooks are more generous than others, while some only offer cashout on specific sports and markets. Parlay and live betting: Nowadays, the best sportsbooks will run a host of options for live betting across a wide variety of sports. Some companies will offer live streaming options too, though almost all sportsbooks will provide a range of live betting options on many sports.

Nowadays, the best sportsbooks will run a host of options for live betting across a wide variety of sports. Some companies will offer live streaming options too, though almost all sportsbooks will provide a range of live betting options on many sports. Loyalty programs: In addition to running promos for existing customers, some sportsbooks will run loyalty programs that reward users who frequently place wagers on sports.

In addition to running promos for existing customers, some sportsbooks will run loyalty programs that reward users who frequently place wagers on sports. Research tools: There are plenty of places to find sports statistics and betting trends, but it’s helpful when sportsbooks provide that information to save bettors from having to do the digging. Check to see what kind of stats packs are available, and whether they provide live data during an event.

How to Sign Up and Place a Bet on a US Sportsbook Having worked through the checklists above and found your favorite online sportsbook, you may need advice on how to actually sign up. Most registration processes follow the same pattern, and we’ve mapped out what steps to take in a typical sign up process: Step 1: Select a legal sportsbook in your state. Check out our chosen sportsbooks if you need a recommendation. Step 2: Complete the registration process and verify your identity. Step 3: Claim the relevant welcome bonus. Be sure to check terms and conditions, making note of factors such as rewards expiry, minimum odds and other conditions. Step 4: Make a deposit. Be sure to use a qualifying deposit method – some offers are limited to deposits made using certain banking methods. Step 5: On your chosen sportsbook, navigate to your sport and event. Check the various markets and any differences in odds (such as enhanced odds for big events), while also noting the different types of bet available (for example moneyline, spread or totals). Finally, place your bet. Step 6: Depending on your chosen sportsbook and it’s welcome bonus, check to see if you’ve been credited with your sign up reward.

Which States Offer U.S. Sportsbooks?

38 states now offer some form of legal gambling, whether online or in-person. While some states are retail-only locations, sportsbooks can be found inside licensed casinos in these states.

The table below provides information on which states offer sportsbooks, the name of the state gaming regulator, and contact details for gambling help organizations.

State Betting Availability Legal Betting Age Regulatory Body Gambling Help Contact Arizona Online & Retail 21+ Arizona Department of Gaming Arizona Division of Problem Gambling: 800-639-8783 Arkansas Online & Retail 21+ Arkansas State Racing Commission NCPG: 800-522-4700 Colorado Online & Retail 21+ Colorado Division of Gaming Problem Gambling Coalition of CO: 800-522-4700 Connecticut Online & Retail 21+ CT Dept. of Consumer Protection CT Council on Problem Gambling: 888-789-7777 Delaware Online & Retail 21+ Delaware Lottery DE Council on Gambling Problems: 888-850-8888 Florida Online & Retail 21+ Florida Gaming Control Commission Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling: 888-236-4848 Illinois Online & Retail 21+ Illinois Gaming Board Illinois Helpline: 800-426-2537 Indiana Online & Retail 21+ Indiana Gaming Commission Indiana Gambling Help: 800-994-8448 Iowa Online & Retail 21+ Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission Your Life Iowa: 800-238-7633 Kansas Online & Retail 21+ Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission Kansas Helpline: 800-522-4700 Kentucky Online & Retail 18+ Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation KY Council on Problem Gambling: 800-426-2537 Louisiana Online & Retail 21+ Louisiana Gaming Control Board LA Problem Gamblers Helpline: 877-770-7867 Maine Online & Retail 21+ Maine Gambling Control Unit Maine 211 or NCPG: 800-522-4700 Maryland Online & Retail 21+ Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency Maryland Gambling Helpline: 800-426-2537 Massachusetts Online & Retail 21+ Massachusetts Gaming Commission MA Council on Gaming & Health: 800-426-1234 Michigan Online & Retail 21+ Michigan Gaming Control Board Michigan Helpline: 800-270-7117 Mississippi Retail & On-site Online 21+ Mississippi Gaming Commission MS Council on Compulsive Gambling: 888-777-9696 Montana Retail Only 18+ Montana Lottery NCPG: 800-522-4700 Nebraska Retail Only 21+ Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission Nebraska Helpline: 833-238-6837 Nevada Online & Retail 21+ Nevada Gaming Commission & Control Board Nevada Council: 800-522-4700 New Hampshire Online & Retail 18+ New Hampshire Lottery NH Council: 800-522-4700 New Jersey Online & Retail 21+ NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement 1-800-GAMBLER: 800-426-2537 New Mexico Retail Only 21+ New Mexico Gaming Control Board NCPG: 800-522-4700 New York Online & Retail 21+ New York State Gaming Commission HOPEline NY: 877-846-7369 North Carolina Online & Retail 21+ NC State Lottery Commission NC Gambling Help: 877-718-5543 North Dakota Retail Only 21+ North Dakota Gaming Commission ND Gambling Help: 877-702-7848 Ohio Online & Retail 21+ Ohio Casino Control Commission Ohio Gambling Helpline: 800-589-9966 Oregon Online & Retail 21+ Oregon State Lottery OR Gambling Help: 877-695-4648 Pennsylvania Online & Retail 21+ Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board PA Gambling Helpline: 800-848-1880 Rhode Island Online & Retail 18+ RI Dept. of Business Regulation RI Gambling Services: 877-9-GAMBLE South Dakota Retail Only 21 South Dakota Commission on Gaming South Dakota Council on Problem Gambling 888-781-HELP Tennessee Online Only 21+ Tennessee Sports Wagering Council TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 Vermont Online Only 21+ Vermont Dept. of Liquor & Lottery Vermont Helplink: 802-565-LINK Virginia Online & Retail 21+ Virginia Lottery VA Gambling Help: 888-532-3500 Washington Retail 21+ WA State Gambling Commission Evergreen Council: 800-547-6133 Washington D.C. Online & Retail 18+ Office of Lottery & Gaming (OLG) DC Gambling Helpline: 800-522-4700 West Virginia Online & Retail 21+ West Virginia Lottery Commission 1-800-GAMBLER Wisconsin Retail 21+ Office of Indian Gaming WI Gambling Helpline: 800-426-2535 Wyoming Online 18+ Wyoming Gaming Commission WY Gambling Help: 800-522-4700

Gambling Awareness

Anyone who uses a sportsbook needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

Summary: Best Sportsbooks in the US 2025

Sports betting in the US has rapidly expanded, with more than 30 states now offering legal online sportsbooks.

Choosing the right platform depends on where you live, but the top operators consistently stand out for their features, bonuses, and reliability.

FanDuel leads the way with its industry-best same-game parlays, polished mobile app and strong live betting options.

DraftKings remains a household name with deep DFS integration and wide state availability, while Fanatics Sportsbook is carving out a niche through its FanCash rewards and mobile-first design.

Sportsbook Withdrawal Speed Payment Options Sports Available Live Streaming FanDuel 1–2 business days PayPal, Venmo, online banking, debit card, credit card, Apple Pay, Play+, PayNearMe NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, motorsports, darts Yes DraftKings 1–3 business days PayPal, online banking, VIP Preferred, Apple Pay, Play+, Credit/Debit Card, wire transfer, Venmo, online banking NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, tennis, golf, esports, motorsports Yes Fanatics Sportsbook 1–2 business days Online banking, debit card, Play+, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, wire transfer, check NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, soccer, MMA, tennis, golf No

Each sportsbook we recommend is licensed and regulated, meaning players can bet safely with access to responsible gambling tools.

With billions of dollars projected to flow into the market by 2030, bettors should focus on trusted names that combine competitive odds, fast payouts, and user-friendly apps.

Our list highlights the best choices for October 2025, giving you confidence when picking a sportsbook.

