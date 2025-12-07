The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Bet365 Missouri bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Texans at Chiefs on Sunday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football and Bet365 have a special offer for the game that includes $365 in bonus bets
The launch of Missouri sports betting has finally arrived, and the state's biggest franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in action on Sunday when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.
There are a raft of launch offers from the various licensed sportsbooks in the Show Me state, including the Bet365 Missouri bonus code, which can be used on the Texans at the Chiefs this Sunday and consists of betting $10 to get $365 in bonus bets.
To be eligible for this offer, you must be a new Bet365 customer, over the age of 21, and physically located in Missouri.
Bet365 Missouri Bonus Facts
How to Claim the Bet365 Missouri Bonus
Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Bet365 bonus, which bettors can register to claim ahead of the Chiefs playing the Texans.
- Step 1: Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (mobile or desktop)
- Step 2: Create an account using your name, DOB, address, and last 4 digits of SSN
- Step 3: Verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in Missouri
- Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $10
- Step 5: Place a $10 qualifying bet on any sport with odds of -500 or greater. All Chiefs vs Texans markets qualify.
- Step 6: Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours of your first wager settling, no matter whether the bet won or lost
- Step 7: Use your bonus bets within 7 days
Sunday Night Football Preview: Texans at Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, with both teams in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Chiefs are 6-6 on the year and have a 47 per cent chance of making the playoffs after falling to defeat last time out against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
Houston is 7-5 after a huge win against divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 13.
Here are our top picks for Sunday Night Football. You can use your bet365 Missouri bonus bets on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.
Bet365 Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions
- New users only; must be 21+ and located in Missouri
- Pre-registration required before December 1. Minimum deposit: $10
- Must place a $10 qualifying bet at odds of -500 or greater
- No bonus code required
- Bonus bets are credited no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager
- Bonus bets expire after 7 days
- Bonus bets pay winnings only, no returned stake
- One account per person; duplicate accounts result in forfeiture
Responsible Gambling & Compliance
Sports betting is and should always be treated as a form of entertainment and not a means by which to make money. Bettors should never wager more than they can comfortably afford to lose and when the fun begins to fade, it is important to take a break.
All licensed sportsbooks will have a number of tools available to use for when things begin to feel unmanageable like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions.
There are also state and national resources available for anyone to use if they need free and confidential support:
- Missouri Gaming Commission
- National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) | 24/7 helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER
- Gamblers Anonymous
- Missouri Dept. of Mental Health
