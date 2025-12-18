Ohio University football coach allegedly fired for drinking, affair with student

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Smith, the head football coach at Ohio University, was dismissed from his position due to multiple breaches of his contract, including an extramarital affair with an undergraduate student.

These details emerged on Thursday from records obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

The university had previously announced on Wednesday that Smith’s contract was terminated for cause following an administrative review.

This review concluded that he had been "engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably" on the institution, though specific details were withheld at the time.

The full extent of the allegations was contained within a notice of intent to terminate, a copy of which was acquired by the AP. The records also included the response from Smith’s legal representative.

University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez dispatched the notice of intent to terminate Smith’s contract to him and his attorney, Rex Elliott, on December 12. Smith had been placed on indefinite leave beginning December 1.

The grounds for termination outlined in the notice encompassed "participation in extramarital affairs" and "alcohol-related conduct."

This included an incident where Smith allegedly participated in a public event smelling strongly of alcohol and appeared "intoxicated in your demeanor," according to the documents.

The university stated that the extramarital affairs constituted grounds for termination because they brought the coach into "public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule."

In his response to Gonzalez on December 16, Elliott asserted that "divorce proceedings were well underway before he began dating anyone. Coach Smith did not hide the relationship, and even his now ex-wife didn’t accuse him of engaging in an extramarital affair." Smith and his ex-wife had separated earlier this year.

The attorney’s response further claimed that Smith was unaware the woman was a university student when they first met at an Athens establishment, and that their relationship lasted for nearly four months. The student was not affiliated with the football programme or athletic department staff, Elliott added.

"No one at OU expressed any concern or input into who Coach Smith was permitted to date but he nonetheless ended the relationship in early November," Elliott wrote.

The attorney also contested the characterisation of an affair taking place at an on-campus inn, explaining that Smith was residing there temporarily while seeking new accommodation following his divorce.

Elliott argued that the university lacks a written policy prohibiting employees from dating students and that "this was a perfectly appropriate consensual adult relationship that did not violate any OU rule or policy."

The university’s letter also cited Smith for "repeated use of alcohol in your office."

Smith’s attorney countered that this reprimand related to coaches having a victory toast in Smith’s office after home wins.

Elliott stated that the bourbon was supplied by President Gonzalez’s husband and that "taking a single drink toasting a victory with his staff comes nowhere close to justifying a "for cause" termination."

Elliott had previously stated on Wednesday evening: "We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith."

However, in his letter to Gonzalez, Elliott did indicate a willingness to avoid a public dispute and work towards a mutual departure that would "protect Coach Smith from undue harm as well as the University."

Smith, 45, was appointed head coach on 18 December 2024, following Tim Albin’s departure to become coach at Charlotte. Smith joined Ohio in 2022 as running backs coach and passing game coordinator, before being promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and offensive coordinator in 2024.

Under Smith’s leadership, the Bobcats achieved a 9-4 record, including a victory in last year’s Cure Bowl against Jacksonville State and a 17-10 win over West Virginia this season.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser will assume the role of interim coach for the Frisco Bowl on 23 December against UNLV. The search for a permanent coach is currently underway.