A slider, a milestone, and a heartfelt thank you: Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout

Clayton Kershaw etched his name further into baseball history on Wednesday night, becoming only the 20th pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. The Los Angeles Dodgers star achieved the monumental feat when Vinny Capra of the Chicago White Sox took a slider for a called third strike, marking the final out of the sixth inning.

The significance of the milestone was not lost on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who remarked before the game, "It’s the last box for Clayton to check in his tremendous career. He’s never been a person to look for kind of acknowledgment or attention, but he’s earned that whether he likes it or not." The sellout crowd of 53,536 rose to their feet, roaring their appreciation as the 37-year-old left-hander walked off the mound. Kershaw paused, doffed his cap, and waved to his wife and four children in the stands, patting his chest and mouthing, "Thank you," as teammates briefly held back to allow him to soak in the cheers.

The game was momentarily halted for nearly six minutes, a gap that included a tribute video honouring Kershaw’s 18-year career, spent entirely with the Los Angeles franchise. He now joins an elite group of active pitchers with over 3,000 strikeouts, alongside Justin Verlander of San Francisco (3,468) and Max Scherzer of Toronto (3,412), and is only the fourth left-hander to reach the mark.

The historic 3,000th strikeout came on Kershaw’s season-high 100th pitch of the night, a slider to Capra, the White Sox’s ninth hitter, who was retired on four pitches. Plate umpire Jim Wolf, brother of Kershaw’s former teammate Randy Wolf, made the call. This was the 251st strikeout of Kershaw’s career caught by Will Smith.

Roberts had indicated he would manage the three-time Cy Young Award winner differently with the milestone in sight. This was evident as Kershaw jogged out for the sixth, having already thrown 92 pitches with just two strikeouts, needing three to make history. He secured his 2,999th strikeout in the fifth, retiring Lenyn Sosa on three pitches with a 72-mph curveball. Earlier, in the third, Miguel Vargas became his 2,998th victim, swinging and missing on another 72-mph curveball from his former Dodgers teammate.

Despite the personal triumph, the White Sox were aggressive against Kershaw, who gave up a two-run homer to Austin Slater and two more runs, leaving Chicago with a 4-2 lead after six innings. The historic moment also followed an injury scare for Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, who had to be helped off the field after injuring his left leg tagging out Michael A. Taylor on a steal attempt.

Kershaw’s achievement comes at a crucial time, as he provides much-needed stability to a Dodgers pitching staff decimated by injuries this season. "It’s just again a reminder for me, for anyone, to never bet against that guy," Roberts affirmed. "It doesn’t matter — health, stuff — he’s going to will himself to doing whatever the team needs."

After a challenging first start of the season, where he allowed five runs over four innings following knee and foot surgeries last offseason, Kershaw has since held opposing batters to a .222 average. Roberts praised his contribution: "The first three months of the season, we’ve needed some length from the starter. Once he kind of got his footing after the first few, he’s done everything and more that we’ve needed. That doesn’t go unnoticed."

While age and less dominant stuff have changed his approach, Kershaw remains stubbornly determined, relying on craftiness honed over 18 seasons and a slider that can still deceive. "I’ve seen him grow more than any player," Roberts reflected. "Hasn’t lost the compete, but I think that the world is not as black and white as he used to see it. I think that his edges are softer, I think that fatherhood, Father Time, does that to a person."

In his prime from 2010 to 2015, Kershaw led the National League in ERA five times, strikeouts three times, and wins twice. His 2014 season was particularly stellar, finishing with a 21-3 record, 1.77 ERA, and 233 strikeouts, earning him both the Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards in the National League. This season, the Texas-born pitcher also tied the franchise record for most seasons in Dodger blue, joining outfielder Zack Wheat and shortstop Bill Russell.