Supporters reacted with outpouring of donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity after he collapsed on the field during a game with Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR before being taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in a "critical condition", the NFL said in a statement.

He suffered injuries while reportedly tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game. After a big hit on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed and appeared to lose consciousness.

Following his collapse, his charity - The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive - on GoFundMe has received over a half-million dollars in nearly 30 minutes. The drive's initial goal was $2,500 but at the time of writing, it raised more than $1.4m with the number constantly rising.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," the note by Hamlin on the fund page said.

He continued: "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

"This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100 per cent of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."

Meanwhile, Hamlin’s vitals are “back to normal” and “they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat”, his marketing representative said. The hospital is currently running tests, reported WCPO9 journalist Marshall Kramsky.

People took to social media to share their concerns about the footballer’s health and pray for his recovery.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell sent his good wishes to Hamlin after the historic game against Chicago Bulls. To close out his press conference, Mitchell sent prayers to Hamlin from him and the entire Cavaliers organisation.

New York City mayor Eric Adams asked fellow New Yorkers to join him in praying Hamlin. “I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo,” he said in a tweet.

“Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play,” wrote football quarterback Robert Griffin III, adding: “Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family.”

Fans were seen gathering outside the hospital on Monday night holding candles and praying for his recovery.