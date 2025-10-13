Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Detroit Lions’ coach was forced to issue an apology after one of his players waged a bloody brawl with the Kansas City Chiefs after Sunday night’s 30-17 loss.

“It’s not what we do. It’s not what we’re about. I apologized to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That’s not OK. That’s not what we do here. It’s not going to be OK. He knows it,” Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said. “Our team knows it. That’s not what we do.”

The brawl came after the Lions dropped the game to the Chiefs in Kansas City. After the game concluded, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to high-five Branch near midfield, but Branch walked past him, offending Smith-Schuster, who walked up to Branch to speak with him, according to ESPN.

Branch responded by striking Smith-Schuster across his facemask, sending him to the ground. After leaping to his feet, Smith-Schuster went after Branch, who then ripped the Chiefs’ player’s helmet off as players from both teams tried to intervene.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here,” Campbell said.

open image in gallery The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs got into a bloody brawl after their Sunday night game, which the Chiefs won 30-17 ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

open image in gallery The fight broke out after the game concluded when one player on the Chiefs tried to high-five a Lions player. Instead the Lions’ Brian Branch slapped JuJu Smith-Schuster’s helmet. ( AP )

Smith-Schuster, who was smacked and thrown to the ground, said he expected better from Branch.

“He’s a great player and he’s huge for [their] team,” he said. “After the game, I expected to shake his hand and say, ‘Good game.’ But he threw a punch.”

Smith-Schuster, who walked away from the fight with a bloody nose, noted that he blocked Branch toward the end of the game, which was likely what prompted the brawl.

“I’m just doing my job,” he said. “I play between the whistles.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid also spoke about the fight in his post-game comments, according to KMBC.

“We’l, you guys saw it. I mean, it was, you know, the guy came up and hit JuJu for what looked like no reason,” Reid said. “We were taking a knee, that’s tough. I mean, they put pretty good damage on JuJu’s nose.”

The win moved the Chiefs to 3-3 on the season, while the Lions fell to 4-2.

open image in gallery The fight left several players bloodied and with injured noses, their coaches said. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Lions’ coach, Dan Campbell, said the player’s actions were ‘inexcusable’ as he issued a post-game apology. ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Social media had strong reactions following the brawl.

‘I’d like to use my platform to not ask, but DEMAND that Brian Branch gets suspended for his Week 7 game, whoever that may be against. The NFL needs to have a high standard and send a message that this type of behavior is unacceptable. Do it!,” Barstool Sports commentator Steven Cheah wrote on X.

‘Loser energy from Brian Branch. Every post-game players shake hands and give respect to their opponents Ignoring Patrick Mahomes is petty but isn't a big deal, smacking Juju Smith-Schuster is RIDICULOUS,” fellow commentator Dalton Feely stated on social media.

‘This is the most fight the Lions showed all night,” one social media poster quipped.