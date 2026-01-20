Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duke University filed a lawsuit Tuesday against star quarterback Darian Mensah in an effort to block his planned move through the NCAA transfer portal, accusing him of breaching the terms of his contract with the school.

The legal action, filed in Durham County Superior Court, sought an injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent Mensah from entering the portal and potentially joining another program. However, a judge denied that request from the bench Tuesday, sports attorney Darren Heitner, who is representing Mensah, told ESPN.

Mensah is expected to enter the transfer portal Wednesday despite the pending litigation, Heitner told the outlet. The original judge also recused himself from the case because he is a Duke basketball season ticket holder and thus, a booster.

The Independent has contacted Heitner and Duke for comment.

Mensah, who led the Blue Devils to a 9‑5 record and an ACC championship in the 2025 season, informed Duke coach Manny Diaz on Friday, the final day of the NCAA’s portal window, that he intended to pursue a transfer.

A judge denied Duke’s request to block star quarterback Darian Mensah from entering the transfer portal, his attorney said Tuesday ( Getty Images )

The lawsuit centers on a two-year name, image and likeness agreement the two sides had agreed to, which is believed to be worth up to $4 million for the upcoming season. Duke claims that any disputes under that contract must be resolved through arbitration before Mensah can depart.

The school argued in court that Mensah violated the agreement, which runs through December 31, 2026, by reversing his December 2025 pledge to return for the 2026 season, including obligations related to disclosure and licensing of his NIL rights.

Duke’s complaint argues that if Mensah enrolls at another institution and licenses his NIL to that school, the university’s ability to protect its contract rights would be “practically worthless.”

In response, Heitner said the lawsuit “shouldn’t have been filed” and said that the judge not only denied Duke’s request to keep Mensah’s name out of the transfer portal but also recused himself from future proceedings due to his status as a Duke basketball season‑ticket holder.

Although legal action of this kind is uncommon in college sports, disputes over transfers and NIL agreements have increased in recent seasons.

Mensah, who began his college career at Tulane before transferring to Duke, has been linked to several programs in the portal, with Miami reportedly among the schools interested in the ACC’s leading passer.

Mensah’s rumored move to Miami could include buying out Duke’s remaining contract and terminating it, a $10 millon transfer package, housing, an Adidas deal, and a full scholarship plus an NIL offer to his sister, Grace, who plays soccer at the University of Oregon, according to Barstool Sports reporter Liam Blutman.