Florida State linebacker in ‘critical but stable’ condition after being shot

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman from Sanford, is in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital

Ap Sports Writers
Monday 01 September 2025 17:00 BST
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office say Pritchard was shot Sunday while inside a vehicle
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office say Pritchard was shot Sunday while inside a vehicle (AP)

A Florida State linebacker is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family, the Seminoles said Monday.

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman from Sanford, is in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital.

He was shot Sunday evening while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU said in a statement.

“Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

Pritchard did not play in Florida State's season opener, a 31-17 victory Saturday over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee.

