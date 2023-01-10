Georgia defend national title with dominant win over TCU

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as Georgia demolished TCU to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.

TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut succumbing 65-7.

Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb to the Hypnotoads' spell.

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a game that decided a national title, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC's 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama's 28-point BCS championship blowout over Notre Dame in 2013.

But this was worse. Too much talent. Too well-coached. Two straight titles for coach Kirby Smart’s ’Dawgs.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.