New York jets assistant coach dies following bike accident

Tributes have poured in for the assistant coach of the New York Jets, Gregg Knapp, who died following injuries sustained in a biking accident.

In an announcement on Thursday, Mr Knapp’s family said he failed to regain consciousness after an accident on Saturday, in which he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bike.

The incident happened in in San Ramon, California, a town 34 miles east of San Francisco, and not far from his home, ESPN reported.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be cooperating with an ongoing investigation, and no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, according to authorities. Their name has been withheld.

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, tweeted on Thursday: "Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards. He lived life in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way.”

“In his short time here, I believe the people in this organisation had a chance to experience that connection,” added Mr Saleh. “Greg, thank you for all that you have shared with us, you will be missed brother.”

According to reports, he had been due to travel to fly to New Jersey from his home in California to take begin his first season with the New York Jets, having signed with the side in January as an assistant coach.

In a coaching career spanning 25 years, Mr Knapp had worked with NFL sides including the San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta Falcons, the Oakland Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos.

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank, was among the many NFL figures to pay tribute on Thursday, and tweeted: “He was a tremendous football coach who achieved at the highest levels of our game, but more importantly he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him. Rest In Peace, Greg Knapp.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.