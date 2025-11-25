Ja’Marr Chase breaks silence after serving suspension for spitting on opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has issued an apology for spitting on Jalen Ramsey during the fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 November, an incident that led to his suspension from Sunday's game.

Chase's statement of apology, posted on social media, was addressed to his team, the Bengals and Steelers organisations, and the wider NFL community. Notably, the star receiver did not mention Ramsey by name in his public address.

"Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh," Chase stated.

"What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport or in life for that level of disrespect.

“I want to personally apologise to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organisation. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me."

He further added: "This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable."

The suspension resulted in a significant financial penalty for Chase, who was docked at least $448,333.33 in base salary, according to the NFL Players Association database.

His absence was felt as Cincinnati went on to lose 26-20 to New England on Sunday, with the team also missing Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion with 4:50 remaining.

Higgins has since been ruled out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore. The Bengals, now holding a 3-8 record, have endured a difficult season, dropping eight of their last nine games.

However, there is anticipation for the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected back from a turf toe injury that required surgery and has sidelined him for nine games.

Despite the recent controversy, Chase remains a pivotal player, ranking fourth in the league with 79 receptions and fifth in receiving yards with 861.

He led the NFL in catches, receiving yards, and touchdown catches last season.