Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drag racing star John Force is in the intensive care unit at a Virginia trauma hospital after driving into a concrete wall at 302mph.

A “catastrophic engine failure” caused the fiery crash on Sunday, just after Force crossed the finish line at the National Hot Rod Association Virginia Nationals, according to a statement from John Force Racing. Witnesses say Force was awake when crews came to his aid.

The 75-year-old was then airlifted from the crash at Virginia Motorsports Park to a nearby hospital, where he is being “observed and evaluated.”

Footage on Fox Sports 1 showed the moment the car erupted in flames and veered out of control, slamming into the concrete wall.

Tyler Crossnoe, who runs Virginia Motorsports Park, witnessed the terrifying accident and was relieved to see Force make it out of the car alive.

“Watching your childhood hero go through that was horrifying,” Crossnoe told local outlet WTVR CBS 6.

“So seeing him get out of the car, even under his own power, was a blessing,” he continued.

The intensity of the impact means doctors must move slowly as they assess his injuries and find a treatment plan, according to the John Force Racing statement.

Several of Force’s family members visited him in the hospital.

John Force, pictured, crashed into a concrete wall at 302mph while competing in the NHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday. He is now in the intensive care unit as doctors assess his injuries. ( Getty Images )

“Force’s daughter Brittany, a two-time World Champion, was joined at the hospital by her mother, Laurie, and sisters, Adria, Ashley and Courtney,” the statement reads. “The family will maintain a presence while the team competes this weekend in Norwalk, Ohio.”

Doctors will give further updates “at their discretion,” according to the statement.

Crossnoe said the venue staff will be evaluating the response to Force’s crash.

“Everybody watches the crash, we all have to watch what happens after the crash,” Crossnoe told WTVR CBS 6. “How quick did we react? Did we make the right moves turning out? Did the safety teams react in the order that they were supposed to? If they didn’t, we need to correct that.”

The NHRA will also investigate the crash, WTVR CBS 6 reports.

Force has won 157 races since his career began in 1978. He is a 16-time Funny Car champion, ranking second in the association’s Funny Car standings this year. The Forces are often referred to as the “First Family of Drag Racing,” with three of Force’s daughters also competing in the sport. The family also had their own reality TV show, Driving Force, which ran from 2006 to 2007.

The racing icon was previously injured in 2007 when he crashed during a race in Ennis, Texas. Force, then 58, injured his ankle, wrist and several fingers in the incident.