The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White undergoes surgery after being shot in the ankle
The shooting occurred early Monday in downtown San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle and had surgery Monday, according to the NFL team and San Francisco police.
“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the 49ers said in a statement to NBC News.
The Super Bowl weekend shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Mission Street in downtown San Francisco, according to police.
“Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. “Officers rendered aid and requested paramedics to the scene. The victim was transported to [a] local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”
The shooting occurred after a “verbal altercation between two groups inside a business,” police added.
The shots were fired by an “unknown suspect.”
The block where the shooting took place has a bar and a music venue.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is open, ESPN reports.
White had surgery Monday afternoon, according to the outlet.
The 27-year-old posted photos on Instagram on Sunday evening attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, which featured his former team, the New England Patriots, taking on the Seattle Seahawks.
White joined the 49ers in October.
49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square in September of 2024.
The San Francisco team was eliminated from this year’s season in January with a loss in the NFC Divisional Round to the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks