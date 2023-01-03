Rally driver, DC shoes and Hoonigan founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident aged 55
‘Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed’
Ken Block, a rally car driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC shoes, was killed in a snowmobile accident on Monday, the social media account of Hoonigan confirmed. He was 55.
“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement said.
