Ken Block, a rally car driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC shoes, was killed in a snowmobile accident on Monday, the social media account of Hoonigan confirmed. He was 55.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement said.