Rally driver, DC shoes and Hoonigan founder Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident aged 55

‘Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed’

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 03 January 2023 03:27
Ken Block, a rally car driver and co-founder of Hoonigan and DC shoes, was killed in a snowmobile accident on Monday, the social media account of Hoonigan confirmed. He was 55.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement said.

