Ex-college football star is found dead months after he was charged for deadly car wreck
A grand jury was set to hear the case involving Kyren Lacy on Monday, according to reports
A former college football star facing criminal charges for a deadly crash was found dead on Sunday.
Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy died at age 24, a university athletics spokesman said Sunday.
While the LSU Athletic Department confirmed Lacy's death, it did not confirm the cause. WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, citing an unnamed family member, reported that Lacy, who is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the Houston area.
According to local outlet WBRZ, Lacy’s death was a suspected suicide. His case was set to go before a grand jury Monday, according to the report.
Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month's NFL draft. But his draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in a crash in that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.
Lacy allegedly was driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.
Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the crash without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.
He declared for the NFL draft just days after the wreck and did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.
