LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic slams ‘dangerous’ court after NBA Cup win

Luka Doncic delivered a sensational 43-point performance for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet his dominant display was overshadowed by his scathing criticizm of the NBA Cup court, which he branded "slippery" and "dangerous”.

The Slovenian superstar, who also notched 13 assists and nine rebounds in a commanding 135-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, expressed serious safety concerns about the special yellow hardwood.

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic pleaded after the game, despite praising the tournament's format. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

The game marked the Lakers' inaugural home Cup fixture, and while Doncic couldn't recall if the courts in New Orleans and Memphis were equally treacherous, he speculated, "I think they're just new courts, so it's kind of tough. It needs... playing some games."

Doncic is not alone in his apprehension. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reportedly sustained a groin injury while playing on the Toronto Raptors' NBA Cup court in 2023, and other players have voiced similar concerns about the unworn surfaces.

open image in gallery LA Lakers won their NBA Cup match on Tuesday but Doncic criticized the court ( AP )

LeBron James, however, offered a contrasting view, noting he saw "a couple of guys" struggling but personally found the court safe.

Amidst the court controversy, a moment of team solidarity emerged late in the fourth quarter.

Following a heated exchange where Kris Dunn knocked Doncic to the court with a check to the back, Jaxson Hayes swiftly intervened, shoving Dunn.

This led to a technical foul for Hayes, but Doncic was quick to assure his teammate he would cover the resulting fine.

"I got him," Doncic declared. "I told him right away, thanks for having my back. This is what I love about this team. Everybody has got each other's back."

The confrontation was the latest in a series of skirmishes between Doncic and Dunn, who have a history of on-court altercations, including technical fouls in December 2023 and a previous incident where Dunn appeared to trip Doncic.

The latest clash culminated in Dunn's ejection after receiving two technical fouls.

open image in gallery Doncic and Dunn were involved in an altercation during Tuesday's game ( AP )

Doncic, unfazed, embraced the physicality: "I was waiting for a rebound, and I got a shot in my back. I'm not going to just stand it. I ain't afraid of nobody.

“I'm not going to just stand there and let it go... that's what the game is about. Sometimes it's going to get physical. There's a lot of trash talking. I live for that, so I love it."

The Lakers' victory secured their group and a coveted spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Doncic, familiar with cup competitions from his time in Spain, expressed enthusiasm for the format, stating, "I think I never got past the group stage, so it's something new for me... I played it in Spain, something like this, so I like it."

Upon learning the group win guaranteed him at least $53,000, the star with a $165 million contract, simply grinned and quipped, "Obviously, I'll accept money."