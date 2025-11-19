LeBron James breaks another NBA record in LA Lakers win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James made a remarkable return to the NBA court on Tuesday night, commencing his unprecedented 23rd season with a performance that belied his nearly seven-month absence.

Despite admitting his lungs were "burning", the basketball icon seamlessly reintegrated with the surging Los Angeles Lakers, contributing significantly to their dominant 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz.

James, who now officially holds the record for the longest career in league history, started and played 29 minutes, tallying 11 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds. His playmaking was particularly impressive, setting the tone for his new campaign.

"The pace tested me, but I was happy with the way I was able to go with the guys," James commented after the game.

"As the game went on, my wind got a lot better. Caught my second wind, caught my third wind. Rhythm is still coming back, obviously. First game in almost seven months, so everything that happened tonight was to be expected."

The 40-year-old superstar had been sidelined since the start of training camp due to sciatica, missing the entire preseason and the Lakers’ initial 14 regular-season games.

LeBron James made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night

This marked a rare absence for James, who had never missed a season opener in his three-decade-long organised basketball career. He only returned to contact basketball activity last week, participating in his first Lakers practice of the new season on Monday.

Some observers had questioned whether James’s return might disrupt a Lakers side that had started strongly with a 10-4 record in his absence. James, a four-time NBA champion, dismissed such notions with a laugh.

"I can fit in with anybody," he asserted. "I don’t even understand why that was even a question. What’s wrong with these people out here? I can fit in right away with anybody.

“Just watching the guys the first 14 games, I was putting myself (mentally) in position while I was watching the games of how I could help the team and how I could be successful to help those guys. I’m still able to gain a lot of eyes when I’m driving the ball or have the ball."

Approximately 30 minutes before tip-off, the team confirmed James would make his 1,561st start in his 1,563rd regular-season game, receiving a loud ovation when announced in the Lakers’ starting line-up.

Though he didn't score in his first 11 minutes, James soon found his stride, hitting two three-pointers in the second quarter and dishing out eight assists in the second half, including six in just over three minutes early in the fourth quarter.

Deandre Ayton was visibly impressed by James' performance

New Lakers centre Deandre Ayton was visibly impressed by James’s passing, noting that an alley-oop pass he received for a dunk was only the second lob from James he had ever caught – the first being at James’s basketball camp in Las Vegas when Ayton was in eighth grade.

Lakers coach JJ Redick praised James’s unselfishness: "He played with the right spirit. Very unselfish all night. Was a willing passer. Didn’t force it. Took his drives and his shots when they were there. The defence is going to pay attention to him, and I just thought he made a lot of great decisions tonight. Really great to have him back."

James’s 23rd season makes him the first player ever to reach this milestone, surpassing Vince Carter’s 22 seasons.

Five other players have played 21 seasons, including Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Chris Paul. This debut brings James within 48 games of Parish’s NBA record for regular-season games played (1,611).

He already holds the NBA record for combined regular-season and playoff games (1,855) and most total minutes played.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February 2023 and, last March, was the first player to accumulate 50,000 total points in the regular season and playoffs combined.

His illustrious career, which began with the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2003, includes four NBA Finals MVP awards, four league MVP awards, and 21 All-Star selections.

James has now played in 23 NBA seasons, surpassing the record he previously jointly-held with Vince Carter

He led the Lakers to their 17th championship in 2020 and saw them reach the Western Conference finals in 2023, winning the Pacific Division title last spring after acquiring Luka Doncic, whom James describes as his favourite current player.

Despite admitting his body isn’t yet in ideal game shape, James remains eager to continue his career.

He has repeatedly stated he isn’t assuming this will be his last season, though he hasn’t decided on playing another year.

His most recent off-season was plagued by injuries, including two months of recovery after spraining his knee ligament during the Lakers’ first-round playoff loss to Minnesota, followed by the painful bout of sciatica.

The Lakers’ next fixture is on Sunday, again against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. With at least two practices scheduled before then, James will have further opportunities to establish his chemistry and role within the team.

"I don’t have to worry about chemistry," James affirmed. "This is a great group. Everyone enjoys being around each another, sacrificing for one another, playing for one another. (Just got to) get my wind, get my rhythm back.

“Missed a couple of chippies tonight that I’m used to making. But that will come around."