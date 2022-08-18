College football player Luke Knox, brother of Dawson Knox, dies aged 22

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

College football player Luke Knox has died at the age of 22.

The Florida International University athlete was the younger brother of Dawson Knox, a tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

The university’s athletics department announced the passing of the younger Mr Knox on Thursday.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” FIU athletics tweeted.

Coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement that “words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox”.

Mr Knox arrived at FIU from Ole Miss, where he was previously coached by Mr MacIntyre.

“I had the honour of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember,” the coach added. “He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time.”

Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss (AP)

The coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott, said, “our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time and we’re right here with him supporting him and his family”.

While a cause of death for Mr Knox has not been revealed, USA Today reported that FIU said that police didn’t suspect that any foul play was involved in his passing.

Mr Knox was a business student and played 23 games for Mississippi between 2018 and 2021.

USA Today reported that Mr Knox’s teammates at FIU were informed of his death on Wednesday. The practice set for Thursday was cancelled and counsellors were made available to the team.

Mr Knox completed 11 tackles during his four seasons with Ole Miss, where he mostly played special teams before becoming a tight end last year. On FIU’s roster for this season, he was listed as a linebacker.

The coach of Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, said in a statement that “there are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox. I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke”.

“He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him,” he added. “The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke's spirit. I know he is with God now."