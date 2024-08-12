Boston Red Sox star abuses fan with ‘horrific’ homophobic slur

Support truly

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has apologised to the "entire LGBTQ community" after aiming a homophobic slur at a member of the crowd on Sunday.

The MLB star was batting 0-2 with two strikeouts against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park when a fan was heard shouting “Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”

The 27-year-old, who was named MVP at the 2024 All-Star Game then responded by yelling at the fan to “shut up” before calling them “a f*****g f****t”. The slur was picked up on TV mics and Duran was forced to apologise after the game.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in a statement released by the team.

“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologise to the entire Red Sox organisation, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

Jarren Duran had struck out in both of his first two at-bats when he launched the homophobic slur at a fan ( AP )

The team issued a statement saying it had spoken with Duran about the incident. “The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the team said.

“We strive to be an organisation that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Ironically, this incident occurred on the same day Duran was the recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognises one player per team who “demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.”

The Red Sox went on to lose the match 10-2, their fourth straight defeat and they now sit third in the American League East, behind the Baltimore Orioles and bitter rivals the New York Yankees.