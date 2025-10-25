World Series history made as Toronto Blue Jays down LA Dodgers in opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Toronto Blue Jays were made to wait longer than most teams to return to the World Series but made up for lost time with an 11-4 rout of the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the best-of-seven championship.

And history was made in Canada as Addison Barger became the first man to crush a pinch-hit grand slam in the World Series, coming off the bench to break the game open in a destructive sixth inning.

Much of the talk in the build-up to the opening pitch was about how the Dodgers, a super-team that includes Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani, were clear favourites to be MLB’s first repeat champion in 25 years.

But the Blue Jays, who snapped the eighth-longest active streak in MLB between World Series games played, cared little for that narrative and showed they are up for the task as they left the Dodgers wondering what went wrong.

For the Blue Jays, who broke open the game with a nine-run sixth inning that included Barger’s first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, it was about as perfect a start as any team could hope for.

“That’s kind of how we roll,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Those were some pretty terrific at-bats from everyone up and down the order.”

open image in gallery Addison Barger crushed a game-changing, pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning of game one ( AP )

open image in gallery And celebrated as he rounded the bases ( Getty Images )

The Dodgers struck first as Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez hit singles to cash in a leadoff walk that put Los Angeles up 1-0 in the second inning. They doubled their lead in the third when an opposite-field single by Will Smith scored Mookie Betts.

But the Blue Jays responded in the fourth where Alejandro Kirk hit a leadoff single before Daulton Varsho sent the very next pitch over the center-field wall for a two-run homer that tied the game.

Toronto opened the floodgates in the sixth with three runs before Barger sent the sellout crowd of 44,353 into delirium with a four-run blast to center-field. Alejandro Kirk then added a two-run blast to put Toronto ahead 11-2.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play, get a run home, hopefully,” said Barger. “That was kind of my only goal and it ended up working out better than that.”

Ohtani, who is expected to make his World Series pitching debut in game four on Tuesday in Los Angeles, swatted his sixth home run of the post season in the seventh to cut into Toronto’s lead but it was too little, too late.

open image in gallery Shoehi Ohtani’s two-run homer was in vain for the Dodgers ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

The Dodgers came into the game after a full week off following a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers while the Blue Jays were four days removed from their come-from-behind Game Seven win over the Seattle Mariners.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he did not feel the long layoff had any impact on the game.

“We just didn’t make pitches when we needed to to keep that game close,” said Roberts.

The win by the Blue Jays also brought Canadians some joy to counteract economic gloom after months of political struggle with their next-door neighbour.

Reuters