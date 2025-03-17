March Madness: The tips and tricks to win your NCAA men’s bracket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s time for March Madness!

The annual men's and women's NCAA tournaments are among the most closely watched sporting events in the U.S. and brackets are out for the 68 teams vying to become the 2025 National Champions.

Millions of people will follow the tournament and all of its various bracket pools where some will play for fun, some for money. No matter the stakes, we encourage you to remember that nobody is an expert — and even the experts didn't know much this season.

Florida started the year ranked No. 21; the Gators are a No. 1 seed for the tournament. St. John's was unranked; Rick Pitino's club is a No. 2 seed. North Carolina was No. 9 in the AP preseason poll; the Tar Heels barely got into the field and left a bunch of analysts angry about it happening.

Before beginning to try and figure out who'll win this thing, a few policies:

open image in gallery Millions of people will follow the NCAA Tournament and all of its various bracket pools where some will play for fun, some for money ( AP )

Avoid the No. 5 seeds

Sorry, Oregon, Michigan, Clemson and Memphis. Going back to 1979, when the full field for the NCAA men's tournament was seeded for the first time. there has never been a No. 5 seed that has won the national championship.

Weirdly, this rule also holds true in the NBA — all the No. 5 seeds there over the years have all fallen short of the title as well.

No double-digit loss teams

Only three teams in tournament history — N.C. State in 1983, Villanova in 1985 and Kansas in 1988 — entered the NCAAs with at least 10 losses and went on to win the title.

So, again, our apologies to Creighton, Texas A&M, St. Francis, Alabama State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Marquette, Bryant, American, Mount St. Mary’s, Mississippi State, Baylor, Arizona, Vanderbilt, SIU Edwardsville, Georgia, Purdue, Illinois, Kentucky, Troy, UCLA, Wofford, Norfolk State, UConn, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Omaha.

History that says you won't win it all.

A surprise team will make the Final Four

Upsets are going to happen. Hence, the Madness part of March.

If recent form holds, there's going to be a surprise team — or two, or three even — in the Final Four. There was a No. 11 seed there last year. There were two 5 seeds and a 9 seed there in 2023. An 8 seed the year before that. An 11 seed the year before that.

And it's not just a recent phenomenon, either. From 2011 through 2018, there were nine instances of teams being a 7 seed or higher making the Final Four — three No. 7 seeds, two No. 11 seeds, two No. 8 seeds, a No. 9 and a No. 10 all headed to the national semifinals in that span.

open image in gallery There's going to be a surprise team — or two, or three even — in the Final Four. ( Getty Images )

Thursday and Friday might be bonkers

Everyone knows the 5 vs. 12 games lead to upsets. But those aren't the only ones.

There were 11 wins by teams seeded No. 9 through No. 12 last year in the round of 64 — with two No. 12s, a No. 13 and a No. 14 among them in 2024.

Remember, there have been nine instances of a No. 15 or a No. 16 seed getting to Round 2 since 2012. It's not impossible anymore.

But in the end ...

Don't overthink this. The really good teams are really good for a reason. In the last 45 years, 41 eventual champions have been seeded No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3. Will they all get to San Antonio? Probably not. But one or two, at minimum, probably will get there.

To win your pool, you've got to hit the upsets. Pool winners are made there. But if you get to the Final Four on your sheet of paper (or more likely, your screen) and see a 9 seed, two 11 seeds and a 14 seed as the last ones standing, perhaps start over.

Round of 64 picks

South: Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Yale, Ole Miss, Iowa State, New Mexico, Michigan State.

East: Duke, Mississippi State, Liberty, Akron, BYU, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Alabama.

Midwest: Houston, Gonzaga, McNeese, High Point, Illinois, Kentucky, UCLA, Tennessee.

West: Florida, UConn, Memphis, Maryland, Drake, UNC Wilmington, Arkansas, St. John’s.

Round of 32 picks

South: Auburn, Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan State.

East: Duke, Akron, BYU, Alabama.

Midwest: Gonzaga, McNeese, Kentucky, Tennessee.

West: Florida, Maryland, Drake, St. John’s.

Regional semifinal picks

South: Michigan, Michigan State.

East: Duke, Alabama.

Midwest: Gonzaga, Tennessee.

West: Florida, St. John’s.

Regional final picks

South: Dusty May going back to the Final Four in Year 1 at Michigan would be an incredible story, but Michigan State — Tom Izzo in March gets a slight nod.

East: If Cooper Flagg is healthy, Duke should be fine.

Midwest: Mark Few is an absolute legend. Never sleep on the Zags ... Gonzaga in an upset.

West: Florida has been as good as anyone all season long. But Rick Pitino, it just feels like his year ... St. John's.

The Final Four