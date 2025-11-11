Basketball star who was banned from the NBA dies aged 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Ray Richardson, a four-time NBA All-Star whose career was famously cut short by a lifetime ban for drug use, has died at the age of 70.

His attorney, John Zelbst, confirmed to ESPN’s Andscape that Richardson passed away on Tuesday, shortly after receiving a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Known as one of the fiercest defensive players of his era, Richardson made a significant impact during his four seasons with the New York Knicks, who announced his passing with sadness.

He was selected fourth overall in the 1978 NBA Draft by the Knicks and went on to average 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds across 556 career games for the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and then-New Jersey Nets.

A two-time All-Defensive Team selection, he led the NBA in steals on three occasions and was named the 1985 NBA Comeback Player of the Year.

However, Richardson’s career took a dramatic turn in 1986 when he violated the NBA’s drug policy for a third time, leading to his permanent expulsion from the league.

Reflecting on that pivotal moment in May, Richardson told Andscape: "My darkest day was when the guy (from the NBA) met me at the airport and told me I was banned from the NBA. I will never forget that day.

“They waited for me in Newark. As soon as I got off the plane, I knew what was going on. After that, I went home and went on a few days binge. And then after that, I came to. I got myself into it. I have to get myself out."

His attorney, Zelbst, paid tribute to Richardson’s resilience, stating: "The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman. He lived life to the fullest.

“He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player -- player, person and family man."

The Nets also expressed their condolences, writing on X: "We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Nets All-Star, Michael Ray Richardson. The Nets family sends their deepest condolences to the Richardson family today."

After concluding his playing career in 2002, Richardson transitioned into coaching, notably guiding the Oklahoma/Lawton-Fort Still Cavalry to three consecutive titles between 2008 and 2010 in the Continental Basketball Association and Premier Basketball League.