Ex-NFL player Mike Williams’ cause of death revealed

The cause of death of former NFL player Mike Williams has now been revealed – over two months after he died following a construction accident.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Friday that the 36-year-old died from a rare form of bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots”.

Cardiovascular disease was also cited as a contributing factor in his death.

The coroner listed his death as natural however the report is preliminary, pending the release of a full autopsy and toxicology report.

This marks the first time in Hillsborough County that a death has been attributed to this rare form of dental sepsis, said the medical examiner.

Williams was struck on the head by a steel beam while working as an electrician at a construction site back in September.

He was hospitalised and placed in an induced coma, but died from his injuries on 12 September.

Mike Williams died after a construction accident (AP)

Fans took to X to pay tribute to the former NFL player following his death.

One user said: “RIP Mike Williams. It was really special watching a Buffalo native represent his hometown team. I’ll never forget his first touchdown as a Bill. Heartbreaking…”

His former Buccaneers teammate Gerald McCoy also shared on X his shock upon learning about Mr Williams’ death. He said: “Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

Williams, from Buffalo, New York, was most known for playing for the Buccanneers after he was chosen in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He attended Syracuse University in 2006 where he started his college football career. He led the team with 461 receiving yards, but was suspended in 2008 for academic reasons.

Before he was drafted by the Buccaneers, he played for three seasons for the Syracuse Orange as a wide receiver. He had 133 career receptions, 2,044 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

He is tied second with football legend Marvin Harrison for the most amount of touchdowns in Syracuse history.

Towards the end of his football career he also spent time on the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs teams.

Williams appeared in 63 NFL games throughout his career, starting in 52, made 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.