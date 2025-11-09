Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Major League Baseball pitchers were indicted on charges that they took part in a scheme to rig their pitches during games to benefit sports bettors.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase, 27, and Luis Ortiz, 26, were indicted Sunday. Both players had been on paid leave since July as the MLB investigated unusually high betting activity that took place when both men were pitching.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, say the pitchers would intentionally toss balls instead of strikes to ensure successful bets. The scheme began in May 2023 with Clase, and later included Ortiz, ESPN reported.

The pitchers were indicted on charges including fraud, conspiracy and bribery, according to a 23-page indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Ortiz was arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday. Clase has not yet been taken into custody, according to the report.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Clase and another pitcher for the Guardians, Luis Ortiz, were indicted Sunday for a scheme to rig their pitches to benefit bettors ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Luis L. Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. He was also indicted in the pitching scheme on Sunday. ( Getty Images )

“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest and our investigation is ongoing,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Their team, the Guardians, also noted in a statement, “We are aware of the recent law enforcement action. We will continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigation continues.”

Prosecutors say Ortiz was paid $5,000 for throwing an intentional ball on June 15 and Clase was given $5,000 for facilitating the play.

The two pitchers did it again on June 27 and were each paid $7,000, according to the indictment.

Clase and Ortiz each face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

With reporting by the Associated Press.

