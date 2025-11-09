The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Two MLB stars indicted in gambling-scheme that saw them rig pitches to help bettors, feds say
The pitchers were charged with fraud, conspiracy and bribery
Two Major League Baseball pitchers were indicted on charges that they took part in a scheme to rig their pitches during games to benefit sports bettors.
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase, 27, and Luis Ortiz, 26, were indicted Sunday. Both players had been on paid leave since July as the MLB investigated unusually high betting activity that took place when both men were pitching.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, say the pitchers would intentionally toss balls instead of strikes to ensure successful bets. The scheme began in May 2023 with Clase, and later included Ortiz, ESPN reported.
The pitchers were indicted on charges including fraud, conspiracy and bribery, according to a 23-page indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York.
Ortiz was arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday. Clase has not yet been taken into custody, according to the report.
“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest and our investigation is ongoing,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
Their team, the Guardians, also noted in a statement, “We are aware of the recent law enforcement action. We will continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigation continues.”
Prosecutors say Ortiz was paid $5,000 for throwing an intentional ball on June 15 and Clase was given $5,000 for facilitating the play.
The two pitchers did it again on June 27 and were each paid $7,000, according to the indictment.
Clase and Ortiz each face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
With reporting by the Associated Press.
This is a breaking news story...
