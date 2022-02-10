How much did the first Super Bowl ticket cost?
The inaugural Super Bowl, then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, was held in 1967
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl LVI, the 56th edition of American football’s biggest game.
The game at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles is due to be the most expensive to attend in history, with tickets starting at more than $5,000 (£3,688) after fees.
That is a considerable rise in price from the first Super Bowl in 1967, which was also held in Los Angeles.
Then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 behind the performance quarterback Bart Starr, who won the first of two consecutive Super Bowl MVP awards.
The term “Super Bowl” was first used in 1969, when the AFL’s New York Jets beat the NFL’s Baltimore Colts.
The American Football League ceased to exist in 1970, merging with the National Football League, retaining that name as it grew into the USA’s most popular sports league.
Tickets for the inaugural Super Bowl were considerably cheaper, priced at an average of around $12 (£8.85).
Adjusted for inflation, that would now be about $100 (£73.78) - two percent of the price for a ticket to Super Bowl LVI.
Fans at this year’s event will enjoy a far more illustrious array of half-time performers than those at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1967.
At Super Bowl I, marching bands from the University of Arizona and Grambling State performed eight songs, including “The Sound of Music” and the “William Tell Overture”.
This year’s half-time performers will include Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
