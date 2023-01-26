Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who most recently played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of death hasn’t been made public.

Mr Lemonier was an undrafted free agent coming out of Liberty University when he was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

After joining the Detroit Lions the following year, he played in seven games, including a sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in January of last year.

His agent told ESPN that Mr Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

Hialeah, Florida, Mr Lemonier was the younger brother of Corey Lemonier, who was picked in the third round of the 2013 draft and went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Jets, the Lions, and the Cleveland Browns.

Jesse Lemonier was drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL but instead joined the Houston Gamblers in the United States Football League before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Before joining Liberty, he played at Ventura College, with 20.5 sacks over the course of two seasons.

He signed with the Charges in 2020, played in six games and recorded two tackles.

Mr Lemonier joined the Arizona Cardinals in March of last year, before being released at the end of the August training camp.

Jessie Lemonier #90 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during a 21-16 Carolina Panthers win at SoFi Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Inglewood, California (Getty Images)

“Devastating. Was such a joy to be around. Praying for his family during this difficult time,” CJ Holden tweeted.

“This is just awful news... Shocked and devastated that we lost such a great person from this world. Please keep his loved ones in your prayers,” Trey Johnson added.