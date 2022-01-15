Junior Siavii: Former NFL player found dead in prison

Former NFL star Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii has been found dead in a Kansas prison while awaiting trial for federal gun and drug trafficking charges.

The defensive tackler was confirmed to have died by US Bureau of Prison spokeswoman Anna Armijo. But no details surrounding the circumstances of the 43-year-old were immediately available to the public but Armijo said no inmates or officers were harmed, she confirmed to the Kansas Star.

Siavii was arrested in 2019 after he was seen in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. It was reported he resisted arrest and was tased twice by officers and was taken into custody after an officer put him in a neck restraint. He was found in possession of a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.

He had previously been arrested for possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms. It’s also been reported Siavii had just been transferred to the medium-security prison on 17 December.

The star last played in the NFL in 2011 before he was released by Seattle Seahawks after he sustained an injury. He had previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.