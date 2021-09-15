Daughter of three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk dies aged 19

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, and a student at Louisiana State University, has died at the age of 19.

LSU football released a statement on 13 September, saying: “We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family ... She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

The details of her death were not immediately known.

Ms Faulk studied at LSU and also worked on the school football team where her father serves as the running backs coach.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement on Monday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace.”

More follows...