When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl returns to Phoenix for the first time since 2015 as the Arizona city hosts the 57th edition of the NFL decider.

State Farm Stadium has twice before hosted the annual showpiece - in 2008, when the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots’ tilt at a perfect season, and 2015 when the Patriots dramatically beat the Seattle Seahawks on the final play of the game.

One of the biggest events in sport, last year’s Super Bowl was watched by more than two-thirds of the United States’ population, according to estimates, with millions more watching around the world as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams’ win at SoFi Stadium marked the second consecutive Super Bowl won by a team playing in their home stadium, a streak that will end in 2023 after the Arizona Cardinals failed to make the play-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LVII:

When and where is it?

Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday 12 February with the game due to start at 4.30pm local time (11.30pm GMT).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the game free-to-air, with ITV broadcasting the Super Bowl for the first time since 2007. Coverage will also be available via Sky Sports on the dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Registered users can stream the game via ITVX, while Sky subscribers can access coverage via the Sky Go app.

In the United States, Super Bowl LVII will be televised by Fox and will be the last Super Bowl under the NFL’s current television contract.

Who is perfoming at halftime?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show, with the Barbadian singer set to give her first public performance since 2018. The second best-selling female artist of all time, Rihanna previously twice turned down the opportunity to perform during the event in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.